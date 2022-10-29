Matt Gault, BBC Sport

W﻿hat a difference a week makes.

A﻿fter a brilliant and much-needed win over Brentford, the positivity around Aston Villa was shattered by a ruthless Newcastle side.

If last week's 4-0 win over the Bees gave new Villa boss Unai Emery hope, events at St James' Park have underlined the task that lies in wait for the Spaniard when he officially replaces Steven Gerrard on Tuesday.

Villa were right in the game at half-time, too, trailing to a Callum Wilson penalty.

H﻿owever, with Emiliano Martinez having been withdrawn after taking a blow to the head from Tyrone Mings' knee, back-up keeper Robin Olsen endured a miserable afternoon as Newcastle ran riot.

T﻿he manner in which Villa conceded will presumably concern Emery. Newcastle's second came after the Villa defenders failed to stop Kieran Trippier's cross, while Wilson was completely unmarked as he nodded past Olsen.

M﻿ings was also slow to react to Olsen's save from Wilson before Joelinton grabbed Newcastle's third.

The elation of thrashing Brentford has quickly dissipated. This felt like a step back for Villa.

E﻿mery certainly has work cut out for him ahead of a league and cup double-header against Manchester United.