'Can Postecoglou get more from this Celtic squad?'

A﻿mid the gloom of Celtic's Champions League exit, John Collins insists there are "lots of positives" for Ange Postecoglou and his squad to lean upon.

“Bitterly disappointed with the result, but not the performance," Collins told BBC Scotland Sportsound after the 2-0 defeat to Leipzig.

“Can the manager get any more out of this group of players? I don’t think so. The players are giving him everything – the attitude, desire, effort, that every player gave was magnificent. They created good chances but never took them.

“Maybe next year in the Champions League those chances will go in, because it’s fine lines. The hardest part is putting the ball in the net, but if you’re creating four or five chances at Champions League level, you’re not far away, you’re doing a lot right.

“In all four games Celtic have created chances with good football. It’s a learning curve, but lots of positives."

