S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Livingston v Ross County isn’t exactly a blockbuster fixture but there was a crowd of more than 3,600 at the Tony Macaroni Arena for Saturday's match.

The bumper attendance, for us, was down to the club’s brilliant initiative to give tickets to schools and clubs in the area. Giving away tickets actually costs the club as the match operational costs increase significantly. However, it’s a great investment in getting new fans to try football and the atmosphere that the excited kids create really adds a new dimension.

Another young Lion enjoying their first Livi game was Ollie Devlin, who is skipper Nicky Devlin’s new-born and at just a few days old was there cheering on his Dad, congratulations Mum and Dad.

The result, a 1-0 defeat, wasn’t part of the plan but the folks coming along would have seen a great first match with some brilliant one-touch build-up play from us.

Fans new and old know that if you don’t take your chances you don’t win. We couldn’t convert the domination into goals and of course County nicked a goal in a rare foray into our half.

Result aside, there was plenty on offer to maybe convince a few of the interested into full-time Livi fans.