Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes something special is brewing at St Mary's and after a deserved victory over Chelsea o Tuesday it is hard to argue with him.

Saints have recruited superbly this summer and Romeo Lavia, the 18-year-old midfielder signed from Manchester City, showed his undoubted promise with a superb goal to level after Raheem Sterling had put the visitors in front.

"I said it from the first day that we have the feeling that we have a team that is young but there is a lot of empty space on the hard disk and they can learn," said Hassenhuttl.

"They have fun working hard, they have fun running a lot and, when the moment comes, they have fun scoring goals."

Adam Armstrong, someone the Saints boss admits he has been critical of, got the winner before the break but it was a collective team performance.

Armel Bella-Kotchap looks another shrewd acquisition and was formidable at the heart of Southampton's defence alongside Mohammed Salisu as Southampton earned a first home win over Chelsea since March 2013.

It also lifted them above Thomas Tuchel's side in the table, with seven points from their opening five games.