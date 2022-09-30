W﻿ill Nicky Clark come back to haunt Dundee United in Saturday's Tayside derby at Tannadice? St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson certainly hopes so.

S﻿triker Clark has yet to finish on the losing side since his summer move to Perth, netting in a 3-0 win over St Mirren before Saints fought out a goalless draw with Ross County.

"I'm pleased with Nicky so far," Davidson said. "He had some great times at Dundee United but he obviously wanted to get regular football.

"We've given him the opportunity to do that here and it's up to Nicky to make a claim for his place in the team by scoring goals, linking play and working hard, which he's done so far."

T﻿he Saints boss is wary of "second guessing" new United head coach Liam Fox, whom he knows well, and added: "They'll be desperate to win just like us.

"So it's important we go over there and give our fans something to cheer about and put in a good performance."