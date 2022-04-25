Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs says the "time for talking is over" as he issued a rallying cry to the struggling Toffees.

Frank Lampard's side put in a gutsy performance at Anfield on Sunday but ultimately dropped into the relegation zone after defeat coupled with Burnley's win over Wolves.

"It's about actions on the pitch now," Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We've heard all the talk. Now's the time when the players have to stand up and be counted."

Stubbs admitted he's "as nervous as I've ever been" but has called on Everton to respond to falling into the bottom three for the first time this season.

"The dilemma that's been staring Everton in the face for a number of weeks became reality yesterday and it's really no surprise," he said.

"There's no point feeling sorry for themselves - now they're down there, they have to do something about it."

