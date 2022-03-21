Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

In his news conference before the dramatic 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch revealed his seven strong leadership group included match-winner Luke Ayling.

Marsch admitted he had only just learned the right-back's nickname was 'Bill' - the moniker which has stuck since being an Arsenal scholar where as Ayling explained previously "for some reason, everybody got called Bill in the youth team."

What Marsch has identified since arriving at Elland Road is the influence that Ayling, 30, has on the group. His wearing of the armband since captain Liam Cooper was injured for the last 16 matches tells its own story of how respected he is by his peers.

His adaptability, positivity and candour has endeared him to supporters since he arrived from Bristol City six years ago. Add to that incredibly important assists or goals in key games and you have a player etched into the modern day folklore of Leeds United.

Ayling's exponential growth as a player over his time at Elland Road and his never say die attitude had him mentioned in despatches by England manager Gareth Southgate last year. He has also accumulated a wealth of experience which, in a relatively slim and young squad, is worth its weight in gold for a new head coach to draw upon. With injuries to many of the rest of the leadership group throughout the campaign, Ayling has stood up when required. Secure and dependable.

As sound as a dollar 'bill' you could say.