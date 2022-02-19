Southampton v Everton: Confirmed team news

Everton manager Frank Lampard sticks with the side that began the 3-0 victory over Leeds a week ago. Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has missed two games with Covid-19, returns to the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Gordon, Allan, van de Beek, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Mykolenko, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli.