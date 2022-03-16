Everton v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Everton are winless in their past three home league games against Newcastle (D2 L1), losing this exact fixture 2-0 last season. They’ve not lost consecutive league games at Goodison Park against them since a run of three between 1958 and 1960.

Newcastle have won each of their past three league games against Everton, last winning four in a row against them between 1989 and 1995.

Ryan Fraser has scored more Premier League goals against Everton than he has against any other side in the competition (4). The Scotsman scored Newcastle’s second goal against the Toffees in their 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month.