Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

There have been plenty of positives for both teams in the past couple of weeks and this has the making of a really good game. It's certainly a hard one to call.

Philippe Coutinho has been fabulous since joining Aston Villa last month and Newcastle will do well to keep him quiet, as well as Jacob Ramsey, who looks like he is going to be quite a player.

Newcastle got a huge win over Everton on Tuesday and you could see what it meant to everyone at St James' Park. Now they have to try to maintain some of that momentum.

Jeremy's prediction: 1-2

