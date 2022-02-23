Brendan Rodgers says he is not hurt by the criticism he has received during Leicester City's poor run of results as he approaches his three-year anniversary at the club.

The Foxes have won just two games in their last 10 Premier League fixtures and were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Championship side Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

"You are always open to criticism in this game if you're not getting results," said Rodgers.

"Of course, what we have achieved over the period of time we have been here has been fantastic, but in the modern game, credit in the bank doesn't last at all. I don't even think there is any there now.

"The bottom line is you need to get results and I never get too emotional with words, to be honest."

The Foxes are in control of their Europa Conference League knockout play-off tie against Danish side Randers after a comfortable 4-1 victory in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last week.