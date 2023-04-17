We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Ramona: Good performance, strong effort put in by everyone. Unfortunately, we couldn't convert it into a point. VAR is increasingly looking like a tool to protect the big teams as there were multiple decisions that would have gone out way against smaller opponents. In Cooper we trust!

Adam: Not sure how I’m feeling as a Forest fan after today's game. At times we played well and showed signs of improvement but once again we’re making the same mistakes. Teams just seem to rip through our midfield without being stopped. I’m not sure we’ve got that quality to stay up, especially when you look at our remaining fixtures.

Shaun: It is horrible to say but Steve Cooper has for a while now set the team up not to lose rather trying to win. I can understand against the big teams but Cooper takes that stance against every team we play. I hope Cooper realises games are running out fast and he now has to start taking risks to try and stay up.

Peter: It’s sadly all over for Forest. Not a single shot on target from a group of players not up to the standard of the Premier League. Why Forest did not buy a proven (world class) striker is beyond me. The future of Cooper is now purely academic…

Man Utd fans

Mark: Job done! As it should be when playing bottom three teams after the more recent 0-0 against Southampton. Tougher tests ahead especially without Lisandro Martinez for the season. Antony and Bruno were outstanding.

Iago: Thankfully our defence was rarely tested. Harry Maguire looked shaky early on. You have got to be putting teams to bed much earlier than the 76th minute with this back four.

Jayden: They played very well, given the fact that half the team is injured. Antony is beginning to grow confidence in taking on his man and creating chances. Jadon Sancho had a better second half and Bruno Fernandes is continuing to impress. Well done United.

Sam: A brilliant performance by Antony, helped of course by the calm collected Casemiro and the creativity of Bruno! Come on you Red Devils!!!!