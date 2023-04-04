We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Everton and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Jeff: Good result for the Blues, but really disappointed with Kane. Anyone would think he'd taken a right hander from Tyson Fury!! Welcome back Michael Keane...wonderful strike.

Ian: Dyche has instilled a mentality in this team that we haven't seen since the Moyes years - two late goals in the last two games and the fact we went at them for the last 15 minutes when a man short before their late red card was brilliant.

Luke: Everton's resilience and determination is something to behold, even with ten men they dominated the ball and put Spurs under some serious pressure. A well-deserved point in my opinion. If this drive to get points from games continues, they will stay up.

Phil: Harry Kane ought to be ashamed of himself for the dramatic belly flop after Doucoure's (stupid) push in the face. Doucoure deserved his red card, no doubts there, but Kane's pitiful response deserves no credit whatsoever. Terrific equaliser by Keane, redolent of Jagielka's equaliser at Anfield a few years back.

Tottenham fans:

Maggie: To be honest, I just want this season to end. Turgid, laboured and always persisting with the same formation which isn't working. Taking their foot off the gas after going in front, panicking, then conceding at the death. How many more managers? And could they even fix this?

Mark: Gutless and cowardly. Not willing to attack a team that was 1-0 down and reduced to 10 men. Stellini's tactics are no different to Conte's.

James: Embarrassing. A lot of what Conte said in his final press conference was backed up last night. A group of selfish players who lack the desire and attitude yet again to see out a victory against a 10-man relegation side. Where do we turn now Mr Levy? Who's fault is it this time? Sell the club for the sake of the fans.

Mark: Jose Mourinho said once that it wasn't him telling the players to drop deep. Nuno Espirito Santo said similar and now Antonio Conte's words echo even stronger after last night's gutless performance. Questions must be asked about captains Lloris and Kane as to why they fail to inspire the players onwards? This desire to stand off is ingrained in the squad. Another rebuild needed alas.