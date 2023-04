James Maddison says Brendan Rodgers is "a top manager and more importantly a brilliant and caring man".

Rodgers publicly supported Maddison when he was seen visiting a casino after withdrawing from England duty in 2019.

After Rodgers' departure from Leicester, the Foxes midfielder wrote on Twitter:, external "Thank you gaffer. A top manager and even more importantly a brilliant and caring man.

"Your impact on my career and life outside of football is something I’ll be grateful for forever.

"Good luck with whatever is next."