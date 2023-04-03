Killie to train on grass as McInnes looks to change away fortunes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says his players will train on grass this week as they seek a first away win in the league this season.

The Ayrshire side travel to Aberdeen this weekend having taken just two points from 15 league games away from their artificial Rugby Park surface.

“We are training Tuesday and Wednesday on grass just to get that adaptation,” McInnes said. “We’ve trained on grass previously, but unfortunately we have to go out of Kilmarnock to find a decent grass pitch, so we’ll go down to Largs this week. Hopefully it will help us.

“We’ve tried it before and it’s not worked and we beat Hearts at Tynecastle (in the League Cup) without training on grass so it kind of throws that theory on its head.

“But it’s been too often now that we feel the games the players play away from home is the first time they’ve played on grass for weeks, so we’ll try it this week and if we manage to get a positive result, we’ll be doing it more often.”