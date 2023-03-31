Eddie Howe is not treating Newcastle's match against Manchester United as the opportunity for revenge in the Carabao Cup final but admits the occasion affected their league form.

The Red Devils clinched the season's first silverware with victory over the Magpies at Wembley in February, coinciding with a dip in form for Howe's side.

"We have had to move on very quickly," he said. "I don't think you ever fully get over a defeat but it's history so you tend not to dwell on it.

"The lads have recovered really well. I think the final was a distraction to our league form and you never know how a defeat can affect mentality.

"But the past two results [wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest] have put us back on track."

Quickfire goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford settled the final and Howe said his players have learned from what happened.

"In that game, we conceded from a set-play and that was hugely frustrating because it swung the momentum their way," he said. "We did a couple of things wrong and got punished.

"I thought we were probably the superior team at that point but that made it difficult."

Asked about classic encounters between the two teams in the Premier League, Howe agreed the fixture had a rich history.

"I remember games with lots at stake and I always remember goals," he said. "Would love that to be the case and to be for us at the weekend."