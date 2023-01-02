'There is a lot more to come from Willock'

Eddie Howe and Joe WillockGetty Images

Eddie Howe has praised Joe Willock's role in Newcastle's impressive season, but believes there is more to come from the midfielder.

Willock has been a regular starter under Howe and made his 100th Premier League appearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leeds.

"I’ve been really pleased with Joe," said the Magpies boss.

"He is maturing nicely and I think he has really good, raw ability. He’s very athletic, got an eye for goal, technically very good and tactically he is improving.

"He has been excellent for me, I have forged a good relationship with him and I really like him as a person.

"The big thing with Joe is I think there is  a lot more in there as well, there is a lot more to come. I’m excited about his future."