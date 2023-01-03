Antonio Conte insists he remains "happy" at Tottenham despite a slump in results that has seen Spurs slip out of the Premier League's top four.

Conte led Tottenham to Champions League qualification after taking over midway through last season but four losses in Spurs' past seven games have threatened to undermine a decent start to the current campaign.

The animated Italian rarely cuts a contented figure but told journalists on Tuesday one of his biggest frustrations was the language barrier.

"Sometimes I go home and think I have to study much more English because I am not good to transfer my thoughts to you," Conte said.

"From the start of my experience here I am repeating always the same thing. It is difficult for me every day to repeat the same thing and for you not to understand.

"I am really committed for this club, for Tottenham. I signed a contract with this club and I have to accept this project, to try to build with the club.

"During this process one thousand other things can happen. The club can sack the manager or there are different visions or situations.

"But I’m happy to stay here, I’m enjoying my time in Tottenham, I’m happy the way I am working. I’ve always said this. We are trying to create a base, a foundation."