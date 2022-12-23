Andy Robertson says there were some positives to take despite holders Liverpool exiting the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Thursday's defeat by Manchester City, he said: "There was positive stuff - creating chances, sometimes we looked really good on the ball and sometimes pressed well - but there were mistakes as well.

"Both teams made mistakes but it is our first game back in a long time - and it’s not often the first game is against Manchester City and it’s so intense.

"There are positives to take but, ultimately, it ended in defeat and we’re disappointed with that. We wanted to stay in this cup and we know how much joy it brought us last season going all the way and winning the trophy, and we wanted to try to do that again."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds