Japanese forward close to joining Hearts - gossip

Vissel Kobe's Japanese forward Yutaro Oda is close to joining Heart of Midlothian, subject to a work permit, and the Tynecastle club expect a couple in and a couple out of the squad in January. (Record), external

But Hearts manager Robbie Neilson "can't put a date on" midfielder Peter Haring's return from a head knock. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

Dundee United's Tannadice is "a place we like going", says Hearts manager Neilson before Saturday's meeting. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

