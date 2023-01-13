Tigres 'have options' amid Morelos link

Tigres sporting director Antonio Sancho has admitted that the Mexican club have two or three options as they look for a new striker after being linked with Rangers 26-year-old Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers captain James Tavernier thinks the Ibrox club will be an attractive proposition for English talent as manager Michael Beale bids to bolster his Ibrox squad. (The Herald), external

Captain James Tavernier retains trust in Rangers' out of contract players despite the possibility of nine leaving at the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.