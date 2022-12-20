Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

By the time Robbie Neilson brings his Hearts team to Tannadice on Saturday, Dundee United will have played one game in the previous 42 days.

Will they be as fresh as a daisy and come flying out of the traps, or will they serve up a performance that is akin to a pre-season friendly?

I know what option that they NEED to produce, but what one they actually give us is anyone's guess.

Sitting here typing this out I have to be honest, I’d have preferred the team to have been far more active during the World Cup break but I will concede that the people in charge of the team know far more than me about preparing a football team for a match. At least I hope they do.

Hearts haven’t been our favourite opponents these last few years, or our favourite club (the court case and the Lewis Neilson saga) but they did do us a favour last Saturday when they defeated Kilmarnock.

Clearly, United’s future is still well and truly in our own hands but any assistance that we can get from outwith at present is more than welcome.

All that being said, we really need to hit the ground running when the referee blows his whistle to start the match on Saturday.

I won’t go as far as to say it is a must-win game, far from it, but to lay down a marker and set a standard for the rest of the season, it is a massively important game.