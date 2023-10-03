Celtic v Lazio: Pick of the stats
Celtic have won both of their previous meetings with Lazio, winning 2-1 home and away in the 2019-20 Europa League group stages.
Lazio are winless in their last 11 meetings with British sides in all competitions (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win at Chelsea in March 2000 in the Champions League.
Celtic have won just one of their last 22 Champions League games (D5 L16) and are winless in 11 (D2 L9) since a 3-0 victory at Anderlecht in September 2017.
Lazio have won just one of their last 16 Champions League away games (D5 L10), failing to win any of their last nine since a 2-0 win at Besiktas in September 2003.
Brendan Rodgers has won just two of his 19 Champions League matches as manager across spells with Liverpool and Celtic (D5 L12). Among the 87 managers to have hit the 20-game mark already, none have had fewer than three wins in their opening 20 matches, with three the fewest at this stage (Rudi Garcia and Viktor Goncharenko).