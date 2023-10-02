Newly promoted Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United have all struggled to get off the starting blocks this season. Luton grabbed their first win against Everton at the weekend, but the Clarets and Blades are still struggling on one point each at the bottom of the table.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been taking questions from supporters all day on our live page here.

NW asked: Based on what we have seen so far, which of the newly promoted teams look best equipped to stay up?

McNulty answered: I tipped Burnley to be the promoted team to stay up so I will have to stick with them, but I have my concerns because they don't seem to have adapted their style of play to face the better opposition in the Premier League, and I wonder where their goals will come from.

If Vincent Kompany can find answers to that, I think they have a chance. I fear the worst for Luton Town and Sheffield United, but what a win for the Hatters at Everton. All this talk of them ending up without a point, or in single figures, was nonsensical and disrespectful.

I also tipped Wolves to struggle, but after beating Manchester City they will have a real lift of confidence.