Emery confirmed that goalkeeper Emi Martinez hasn't trained due to a "small pain" in his calf. He said they will wait until tomorrow to make a decision.

Emery said that he his "very happy I will have good performance" with Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne in the squad, despite confirming that Digne had received "very good offers" to leave.

After being unable to make his debut with the team last weekend due to his work permit, new signing Nicolo Zaniolo is available for Sunday and Emery praised the on-loan player: "He has energy, he has power, he is different than the wingers or strikers we have now."

Asked about opposition manager Vincent Kompany, he said: "Amazing. I appreciate a lot the new coaches when they are bringing to the football something different and he is doing. As a player he played a lot of matches, he has a lot of experience and it is clear as a player he was learning a lot and now he is trying to follow in the football world giving us coaches fresh and good football."

With one week left of the transfer window Emery said he is "very happy" with the club's business and that they are looking to manage gaps left behind by injured players.

Asked about the possibility of buy-back clauses for players like Cameron Archer who look to be leaving, he said: "They are young and can develop a lot and we are getting a very good offer for them, so we are letting them go to keep under our control as well the possibility to come back because we believe in them."

On if they are finding their rhythm now, he said: "I always prefer to win but sometimes to lose is important because you are taking a lot info."