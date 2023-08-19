St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "The game played out how I imagined it. It's a brilliant [winning goal] but we have to be better before that.

"We have to lick our wounds and not let this derail what's been a very good run of form."

On a Charles Dunne challenge on Mika Biereth, Kettlewell adds: "It's horrendous. It's a shocking tackle. It's worse than I thought. [Mika's] got a bad one to the knee."

Kettlewell also expressed a "great deal of frustration" at a potential penalty Motherwell didn't receive for a handball by Mikael Mandron.