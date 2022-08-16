'Happy to score my first goal of the season'
A difficult place to play but happy to score my first goal of the season, we take the point and move forward. pic.twitter.com/0jmZs1gbYy— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 15, 2022
Zaha is one of the big boys in the prem…don’t let anyone tell you any different, the quality & fight he brings for palace is something special, if I’m going to war I’m taking him with me— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 15, 2022
What a night and what a place to make my prem debut💥good result but we go again next week for the 3 points ❤️💙 https://t.co/rkLd3kh5f2— chris richards (@eastmamba) August 15, 2022
