New Celtic arrival Aaron Mooy is already familiar with manager Ange Postecoglou and is excited about linking up again.

"Ange was my coach for about three years in the national team so I know the standards he wants, and I’m looking forward to working with him again," said the 31-year-old Australia midfielder.

Mooy, who has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish champions, made his professional debut with St Mirren and married his wife Nicola in Glasgow.

He has also had conversations about his new club with international team-mate Tom Rogic, who left Celtic at the end of last season.

"I’ve known Tom a long time," Mooy told CelticTV. "We’ve spoken lots of times about Celtic. I was always interested to know what it was like for him in Scotland and he’s obviously had an amazing period here with lots of success, and I’m sure I’ll be in touch with him shortly.

"I’m delighted to be here now and I just can’t wait to get started and join in with the group."