Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I received a message from someone familiar with the workings of Manchester United in the aftermath of Sunday’s home defeat by Brighton, saying what they expected now was a scattergun approach to buying players in a panic after such a terrible start to the season.

Since then, United have been linked with Marko Arnautovic, Adrien Rabiot, Cody Gakpo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. All different positions, all different ages, all different experiences.

I would have expected United to have been thinking in the long-term from the moment Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. They have a massive recruitment department. They surely have a list of alternatives if, as seems increasingly likely, Frenkie de Jong does not end up at Old Trafford.