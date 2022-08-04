Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.

Here is what the Gunners boss had to say:

On the optimism for the new season he said: "It’s great that people are excited. We are all enthusiastic."

He added: "We have changed the squad massively in the last two windows and you feel the players we have now are more specific and better to the way we want to play."

On Smith Rowe, Tomiyasu, Vieira and Tierney’s injuries, he said: "Three out of four are training this afternoon. If everything goes well hopefully they are going to be in the squad."

On making Odegaard captain, he said: "Martin in my opinion represents the values of this football club in the perfect way."

On if there will be any more new signings, he said: "We are really active as you can see. Everything is still open."

On Palace, he said: "They showed last season how difficult they are to beat and how consistent they are at home."

