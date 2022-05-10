Marshall poised for Hibs move

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, whose season was ended in March by a hamstring injury, is poised to sign for Hibernian, the 37-year-old having joined Queens Park Rangers in January on the understanding that he would be playing in the Scottish Premiership next season. (West London Sport)

Harry Clarke expects to complete his 18-month loan spell with Hibs despite parent club Arsenal having an option to recall the 21-year-old defender this summer or in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)