Jesse Marsch has defended Luke Ayling after the dismissal against Arsenal which means the vice-captain will now miss Leeds' remaining games.

United have also received more yellow cards than any other Premier League side this season, but Marsch was quick to stand by his players when asked about their discipline.

"As much as people want to draw stories about what the last years have been here, Luke's story is as much a definition of what this club has become," said the American.

"Kalvin [Phillips], Liam [Cooper] and Stuart [Dallas] too. Guys who came from the Championship and grew under Bielsa.

"He helped this club come up again. For me, Luke Ayling defines heart, fight, hard work, mentality, dedication - and defines what we want to be.

"In one situation, he jeopardises all he has invested. Think how it hurts us a team, but more about how it hurts Luke.

"He’s not available. He’s massively important for the group being strong and together. We need to be sticking together, not finger pointing. I’ve dealt with it, internally and externally, and I have supported Luke."