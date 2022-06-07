Chelsea stalwarts Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic both featured for their countries on Monday.

Kovacic played 70 minutes for Croatia as they earned a creditable draw against world champions France in the Nations League.

However, he was denied the chance to come up against Blues team-mate N'Golo Kante, who did not feature in the matchday squad.

Silva only came off the bench for the final 20 minutes for Brazil against Japan, but helped his nation eke out another win in front of 63,000 spectators in Tokyo.