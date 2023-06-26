Hwang Hee-chan is counting down the days until Wolves' pre-season trip to South Korea and is happy to guide his team-mates around his homeland.

"This means everything for me," he told the club website. "It's very special and I'm very excited to go back to my home country.

"I think my team, the players, the staff and the fans will have a very good time and will be very happy there.

"We have had many Korean fans visit our stadium and when we go there, my team-mates can feel how lovely the fans are and how very crazy for football, for our team and for our club."

While relishing the chance to go home, Hwang also sees the pre-season tour as serious preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

"We're not just going there for fun - we want to use this to have a good pre-season," he added. "It is a time to focus on next season and to make sure our condition is as good as we can be.

"We are playing against two very good clubs in Celtic and Roma so I think we will be as ready as possible for next season."