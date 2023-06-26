Luis Diaz has been handed the Liverpool number-seven shirt vacated by James Milner who is set to join Brighton on a free transfer on the expiry of his contract.

The Columbia international - who endured an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign - will switch from the Number 23 shirt he has worn since arriving from FC Porto in January 2022.

Diaz himself has agreed to personally reimburse any fan who has already bought a shirt with his old number with an updated replacement.

The 26-year-old will follow in the footsteps of some iconic names to wear the number seven shirt for the club...