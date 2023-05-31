'This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell' - Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has announced his exit from Leicester City with a farewell video.

The Belgian midfielder, whose contract expires in June, posted on Instagram:, external "Dear Leicester City fans, after four-and-a-half special years and with a lot of gratitude, I’m bidding farewell to this incredible club.

"From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me. Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat. We've shared many special moments together.

"I am forever grateful for your unwavering support. Thank you to Khun Top, the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home. This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell.

"With pride, love and eternal gratitude. Youri Tielemans."