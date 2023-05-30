McNulty's prediction review: Newcastle

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

What a season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

Smart signings and a clearly identifiable style, backed by the magnificent Toon Army, have propelled Newcastle United into the promised land ahead of even the ambitious schedule of their Saudi Arabian owners.

It is now likely this taste of glory and a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years will accelerate those levels of ambition.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 9th

What McNulty said in August: "I see a season of good consolidation, which should satisfy the Toon Army as this will be steady rebuilding rather than a cash-crazy quick fix."

