Will Postecoglou take any Celtic stars to Spurs?

The dread Celtic fans had about the future of Ange Postecoglou has now transferred to the future of their star players after the Australian's move to Tottenham was confirmed last week.

Reports have suggested that Postecoglou is hoping to bring talismanic forward Kyogo Furuhashi with him, but former Celtic striker Kenny Miller isn't convinced.

"It’s about levels and age with the way these teams look at recruitment and certain profiles," Miller said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

"How much would it cost to get Kyogo? If he gives you 30 goals, it would be worth it. But he’s not 22, he’s 28. At the end [of his stay] you’re getting nothing back [in terms of a transfer fee]."

Miller believes Celtic captain Callum McGregor is a player who has the quality to excel at Premier League level, but again the ex-Scotland international cited age as a concern for potential suitors south of the border.

"McGregor's at an age now that he might see his days out at Celtic," Miller adds. "Could he move? He could. But does he want to? It probably doesn’t look like that. I don’t think Postecoglou will take anyone out of Celtic."