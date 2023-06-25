Burnley boss targets Celtic's Kyogo - gossip

Kyogo FuruhashiSNS

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 54 goals in 83 Celtic appearances

Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail)

Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he did try to sign club captain Callum McGregor for Leicester City. (Football Scotland)

Rodgers believes Celtic and Scotland midfielder McGregor is capable of playing for a top six Premier League club. (Herald - subscription)

Celtic assistant John Kennedy, who was linked with Tottenham, asked Rodgers for career advice before the latter returned to the club as manager. (Sun)

Michael Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun)

Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription)

