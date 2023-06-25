Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail), external

Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider), external

Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he did try to sign club captain Callum McGregor for Leicester City. (Football Scotland), external

Rodgers believes Celtic and Scotland midfielder McGregor is capable of playing for a top six Premier League club. (Herald - subscription), external

Celtic assistant John Kennedy, who was linked with Tottenham, asked Rodgers for career advice before the latter returned to the club as manager. (Sun), external

Michael Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun), external

Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip