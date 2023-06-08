We asked for your thoughts on where Bournemouth need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Charlie: We need to upgrade our midfield with Lerma leaving - maybe Ward-Prowse or someone a bit more defensive. Obviously a new stadium is needed but I think the Vitality can stay our fortress for a couple more seasons. All in all, Bill Foley has done a great job and this season has been great for us.

Andrew: An experienced central midfielder to replace Jeff, a new right back to support/shadow Smithy, and maybe time to move on Kieffer and a few others who aren’t going to be regular PL starters. Time to get the very rapid new arrivals playing regularly.

Barney: Nicola Zanilo would give us real attacking quality and I would welcome Arnaut Danjuma back as we don’t currently have a left-winger. My third choice is hard as I don’t know whether to try to replace Lerma or Solanke, but in the end I think having a decent striker that can score goals is more important so I will choose Rasmus Hojland.

Peter: Obviously the training facilities are number one priority, but the team will need strengthening. Right and left full-backs, plus defensive midfielder. Could also do with a creative midfielder.