Alexis Mac Allister's impending transfer from Brighton to Liverpool cannot be anything but a "good addition" to the Reds' midfield.

That is the opinion of presenter and Liverpool fan Paul Salt, speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

The Reds are in talks over signing the World Cup winner.

"Most of the press guys say Mac Allister's transfer to Liverpool is imminent," said Salt.

"I think most people will think he can't be anything but a good addition to Liverpool's midfield.

"He's a World Cup winner, he's played in the Premier League, he's played in a really fluid Brighton team - particularly under De Zerbi they play really good football.

"You put it all together and it would appear to be a good signing for Liverpool."

"We've said on this podcast for many months that the issue this season has been too many at the end of their careers and too many at the start," added co-host Giulia Bould.

"Brighton are fantastic so this will be really interesting. At 24, his peak years are still ahead of him."

