Junior Stanislas will leave Bournemouth at the end of June when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old spent nine seasons at the Cherries scoring 37 goals in 179 appearances but only featured four times this season in the Premier League.

"One of our longest serving players, we wish Junior nothing but the best for what comes next," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake, external.

"He’s played a massive part in helping the club get to where we are today and his talent and dedication has been an inspiration for those around him.

"We appreciate all of his hard work both on and off the pitch, with his excellent work in the community also a huge testament to his character."