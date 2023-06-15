Brentford have won just two of their 10 league meetings with Tottenham in their history (D4 L4), though one of those was a 3-1 victory in their most recent match in May.

The last time Tottenham began a Premier League campaign with a London derby was in 2014-15 – they won 1-0 at West Ham in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge.

Brentford have only won their opening league game in two of the last 11 seasons (D5 L4), though they've not lost on MD1 in either of their two Premier League campaigns (2-0 v Arsenal in 2021-22, 2-2 v Leicester last season).