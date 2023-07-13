So what would you do if you were Jordan Henderson?

You are 33 years old, with two years left on your contract at Liverpool and the confidence of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Do you stay at Anfield to help a transitional Reds side restore their title-winning credentials?

Or do you accept a reported £700,000-a-week offer from Al-Ettifaq and secure your family's long-term future, even if it meant a short-term disruption to your home life?

And what about potentially missing out on challenging for international honours? Should a move to the Saudi Pro League signal the end of Henderson's England career?

