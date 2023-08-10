Youngster McPherson joins Queen's Park on loan

Young Celtic defender Ben McPherson has signed for Scottish Championship side Queen's Park on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has been capped by Scotland at U21 level, and was part of Celtic's first-team squad during pre-season.

"After a good period in pre-season with Celtic, both the club and I felt that a loan move would be ideal for my further development," McPherson said.

"There was interest from other clubs, but once I had spoken to Marijn Beuker and Robin Veldman about the project and philosophy at Queen’s Park, I felt it would be a first-class opportunity for me to continue to learn and develop at a very progressive club.

“I am here to work hard and to give 110% effort to the club, staff, my colleagues on the pitch, and most importantly the fans.”