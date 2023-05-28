Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Sport: "Ugly days, brilliant when you win it and glorified, but it's ugly days and there's no joy in that. I was pleased with how the team worked. There's a lot of work to be done. But I'm really pleased.

"We brought a group of players together and I'm learning about the club. The fans care deeply. They know the club isn't where it wants to be but it's a team in a massive transition and we need to build on what we have achieved this season.

"I said it was fantastic in many ways and to enjoy the moment but don't forget that overall for the season it's disappointing. We need to demand more, recruit more and everything. There's so many things here. There's a lot of work that needs doing.

"We didn't progress too much in the second half because we found a magical moment then it was nervy after that.

"The players dealt with it in a different way. It was very difficult. I'm pleased that this side have been able to show a different way to win. They dug in. We have found wins. There's been a lot of good but there's a massive amount of work to be done.

"Yeah, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been terrific and a threat for us. We've been misfiring up front but he's been getting in the right areas and has popped up with a massive goal.

"I feel there has to be a real alignment. I don't think the club is ready to be thinking about the big stuff. We need to recruit well. All those things are not for this moment in time but I have it all up there."

Did you know?

Doucoure has scored five Premier League goals this season, only netting more in 2017-18 (7). All five strikes have come in 15 games under Sean Dyche, after having scored none in 24 Premier League appearances under predecessor Frank Lampard.

