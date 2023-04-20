We asked you if this is the year Manchester City get their hands on the European Cup.

Here are some comments:

Keven: Brilliant performance home and away against Bayern. Up next is our nemesis, Real Madrid. If City beat them then I think they will win the final.

Connor: Been a supporter since 2004. Seeing these conversations about a potential treble is still very unreal to me. I think we have the mojo to make us Champions League winners this year - I say that with very careful optimism.

Si: Man City will (80% probability) win the Champions League this season. They should have probably won it a couple of times already. Far better side than Chelsea two years ago and they threw it away against Real Madrid last year. Would expect Pep to be targeting at least a couple of Champions League’s before he finishes with the club.

Waasil: People need to put the last semi-final between Madrid and City behind them. Since then, City have established a new philosophy in a back three, Stones is bossing the middle of the park and Grealish, Rodri and Haaland are in scintillating form. I'd like to think we'll win but don't forget what Madrid are capable of!