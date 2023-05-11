Nottingham Forest's biggest disappointment this season

Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Back in the Premier League after 23 years and 30 or so signings arrived at the City Ground.

Fans were optimistic with the players coming in, a mix of young, hungry players with experienced Premier League types.

The player who has really disappointed is Jesse Lingard.

His CV doesn't lie about what he has achieved in football with Manchester United, England and his spell with West Ham.

When Forest signed Jesse, he was the number 10 we all wanted. But with loads of injuries and his form not being great, he has spent most of his time on the bench.

Our young players like Brennan Johnson have taken over Lingard's status of been a important player in what is his first season playing in the Premier League.

Without Johnson's goals, Forest would have been relegated to the Championship by now.

