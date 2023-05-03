Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is proving "an absolute bargain", according to former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Odegaard scored twice in the Gunners' 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Norway midfielder has now scored 14 goals in 33 Premier League games in his second full season at Arsenal, after joining the club from Real Madrid for £30m in August 2021.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Schwarzer said: "When Odegaard first came to the club you saw signs of what a quality player he could go on to be, but at that point he wasn’t scoring enough goals to impact the game enough in the final third.

"He has really added that to his game this season. He is making runs into the box late and he is arriving in those positions.

"His finishing has improved. That is partly down to confidence because of how well the season has gone for him, but he looks a totally different player and, at £30m, an absolute bargain."

