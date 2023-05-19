Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Aston Villa are potential contenders for a top-four finish next season if they continue their improvement under Unai Emery.

Emery's arrival at Villa Park in October revived the Midlands club's fortunes to such an extent that they are challenging for European qualification with two games remaining.

"He’s an outstanding manager, he always was everywhere he was," said Klopp before Villa's visit to Anfield on Saturday.

"England is an island and sometimes you think there is nothing around because maybe the time at Arsenal was not as good as people would have wished at that time. The Premier League is a difficult league, he came back, wherever he was he was super successful and did special things, so there’s no doubt he will be successful with Aston Villa.

"For me, Villa is a massive threat next season for the top four, that's how it is. The way they play, the way they defend, a lot of really good stuff, I respect that a lot.."